‘Halloween’ Returning to Theaters Beginning in September

A sequel to the original Halloween is landing in theaters this October, but in case you haven’t seen John Carpenter‘s 1978 classic, the defining slasher will be broadcast on 1,000 screens beginning on September 27th and with special screenings continuing into November.

“I’m thrilled to have the original make its way back into theaters, as we prepare for the release of the sequel,” Carpenter shared in a statement. “Having both back in theaters this fall is remarkable.”

On a black and unholy Halloween night years ago, little Michael Myers brutally slaughtered his sister in cold blood. But for the last fifteen years, town residents have rested easy, knowing that he was safely locked away in a mental hospital — until tonight. Tonight, Michael returns to the same quiet neighborhood to relive his grisly murder again…and again…and again. For this is a night of evil. Tonight is Halloween!

The broadcast will be of the film’s all-new 4K restoration, which will be available on September 25th.

Special features on the set include:

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director John Carpenter and Actor Jamie Lee Curtis

The Night She Came Home Featurette

On Location: 25 Years Later Featurette

TV Version Footage

Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

While the upcoming sequel is the 11th entry in the overall franchise, it marks a unique occasion, as Carpenter hasn’t had any direct involvement in the series since co-writing the score for Halloween III: Season of the Witch in 1982. The filmmaker served as executive producer on the new film, as well as having crafted its score.

The new sequel also marks a return from Curtis, who has been absent since 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection, making this new film her fifth appearance in the series. In the original film, actor Nick Castle performed a variety of scenes as the masked Michael Myers, with the actor returning to this new film for a brief appearance for the first time since 1978.

Castle detailed that the only reason for being on set in the first place was to learn more about the filmmaking process from friend Carpenter.

“My only reason for being on the set was to kind of demystify the directing experience for me, because John was a pal, they were shooting the majority of this near my house, really, and he said, ‘Well, why don’t you just be the guy walking around in the mask and you’ll be here the whole time?’” Castle shared with ComicBook.com.

Check out the original film on the big screen beginning on September 27th and the new sequel on October 19th.

