‘Happy Death Day 2U’: Tree Saves the Day in New Clip

Poor Tree Gelbman. She spent all of Happy Death Day learning, growing, and dying, and then learning, growing, and dying all over again. After all that hard work, the film’s sequel, Happy Death Day 2U, is bringing her right back to the same day as the first movie. She made it two more years, but is now doomed to repeat that fateful day all over again!

Thanks to an exclusive sneak peak from IGN, we’ve gotten a little taste at what’s to come in the sequel.

The Baby Face Killer strikes again in this exclusive clip from Happy Death Day 2U! pic.twitter.com/x7zfupR3nQ — IGN (@IGN) February 1, 2019

The trailer shows a clip of Tree (Jessica Rothe) saving Ryan Phan (Phi Vu) from the Baby Face Killer. Soon, Carter Davis (Israel Broussard) runs in and the three friends decide to unmask the killer together.

Based on the shocked look on Tree’s face and Ryan’s “What the?!” exclamation, we’re guessing something extra sinister is afoot. Maybe even supernatural? Because, honestly, what could possibly shock Tree like that anymore?

Warning: Potential Spoilers Ahead…

Many people have already speculated that Tree is going to end up being the killer in some sort of time loop twist. Based on everyone’s reaction in the above clip, it does seem a likely scenario. If that ends up being the case, we’re fine with the obvious twist as long as the journey is as fun as the first film.

Ultimately, it will all come down to Christopher Landon, who is taking on the role of writer and director for the sequel. He directed the first film, but it was written by Scott Lobdell.

We learned from the new movie’s first trailer that Tree has a much bigger mission than she did in the first movie. Originally, she was trying to solve the mystery of what she had to personally do in order to break her death loop, but the sequel will force her to also save her friends from dying, too. It looks like that might even include Lori (Ruby Modine), Tree’s roommate who turned out to be the real killer in the first movie.

Do you think Tree is the killer in the sequel? Tell us in the comments!

Happy Death Day 2U hits theaters on February 13th.

