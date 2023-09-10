Haunted Mansion Gets Disney+ Release Date

When Haunted Mansion hit theaters in July, some moviegoers were surprised the film was not being released in the fall while others suspected Disney+ was hoping to drop the ride-based film on Disney+ in time for Halloween. Sure enough, the movie has officially gotten its Disney+ release date, and fans will get the chance to watch it at home during spooky season. According to a new press release from Disney, Haunted Mansion is coming to Disney+ and digital platforms on October 4th.

"Welcome foolish mortals 🔮 Haunted Mansion appears October 4 on @DisneyPlus," the official account for Disney+ shared on Instagram. You can view their post below:

Is Haunted Mansion Too Scary For Kids?

During ComicBook.com's interview with Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien earlier this year, he revealed Disney was concerned some moments in the upcoming film would be too scary. However, kids in the test audience felt differently.

"There were some things that the studio thought would be too scary," Simien revealed. "And then we started to screen the movie and the first folks in, we'd be like, 'Is the movie too scary?' Kids would raise their hands like, 'No, I can handle it. We want more.' And so eventually there were things that I truly didn't think were, especially involving the Hat Box Ghost, and especially with some of the jump scares, that I wasn't sure if it was really going to make it through, but it did because the kids wanted more of it. And I kept saying my first Disney movies, those are still the scariest movies I've ever seen. So I talk about Pinocchio becoming a donkey, Snow White getting lost in the forest, these things are terrifying. Like Simba losing Mufasa, these are scary moments."

"And kids can handle it. And if you just respect them enough to handle the story, they can do it. And we just leaned into that," he added. "Life is scary."

What Is Haunted Mansion About?

In Haunted Mansion, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

The film is based on Disney's classic theme park attraction and is directed by Justin Simien (Bad Hair, Dear White People) and produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin). Nick Reynolds (Easter Sunday) and Tom Peitzman (The Lion King) are the executive producers.

