New Video Compiles All ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Hidden Ghosts

Fans have been scouring every corner of every scene in The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix in hopes of discovering the numerous spirits hiding in every nook and cranny. To make the experience a little bit easier, IMDb compiled a majority of the hiding ghosts that you might have originally missed. Check out the hidden ghosts in the video above.

A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The massive size of the house and its complicated architecture allowed multiple hiding places for ghouls, with the final episodes incorporating some of the more obvious ghostly appearances. After the first discovery of the creepy entities, many viewers immediately went back to watch the series again to catch the entities they missed on their first viewing.

The ambitious adaptation delivered audiences not only a terrifying horror story, but the narrative also offered up complex themes regarding family history and coping with grief. The success of the series has spawned theories about whether or not we’ll get a second season, with creator Mike Flanagan confirming he was open to continuing the series.

“I don’t want to speculate too much about season two until Netflix and Paramount and Amblin let us know if they want one,” Flanagan recently shared with Entertainment Weekly. “What I will say, though, is that as far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done.”

The title of the series understandably hints that the location will be an integral component of any future narratives, though we’ve already seen in the first season that the house has a complicated way of entangling itself in the lives of others. Flanagan might not be revealing his ideas for a second season, but the house would surely play a part in some capacity.

“I think more than anything, the show is about haunted places and haunted people, as Steve says, and there’s no shortage of either,” Flanagan admitted. “So, there’s any number of things we could do, in or out of Hill House.”

Season One of The Haunting of Hill House is currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for details on potential future seasons.

Did you catch all of the ghosts highlighted in the above video? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T IMDb]