Hellraiser Fans Are Loving the Female Pinhead Casting Announcement

Horror fans first saw Clive Barker’s Cenobites brought to life in the 1987 Hellraiser, in which the main demonic figure was played by Doug Bradley, as he was clad in leather and his head was covered in nails. This earned him the nickname “Pinhead” among fans, with his striking presence resulting in him becoming a defining figure for the franchise. As any fan of Barker’s work can tell you, the source material “The Hellbound Heart” noted that the figure’s gender was indiscernible, with clues even being given that the character likely appeared to be more female-presenting.

Fans have been waiting decades to see this character brought to life in a way that more closely honored the source material, which makes the casting of Sense8 and The L Word star Jamie Clayton for the Pinhead character in the upcoming Hellraiser adaptation for Hulu exciting for fans. While we can surely expect plenty of surprises from the new film, director David Bruckner has clearly already found a way to not only honor the source material but also put a different spin on the series that will differentiate itself from all the previous live-action films.

