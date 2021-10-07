New Hellraiser Star Reacts to Taking Over as Pinhead

Whenever a reboot of a beloved property is announced, fans automatically begin to wonder who could take over iconic roles, with the confirmation that the new Hellraiser has wrapped production also coming with the reveal that actress Jamie Clayton would be playing the iconic Cenobite “Pinhead” in the upcoming film. Following this reveal, Clayton herself took to social media to react to the news, showing off her own puzzle box while also offering an iconic quote from the series. The new Hellraiser is set to come exclusively to Hulu, though the film does not yet have an official release date.

Clayton shared a photo of herself on Twitter holding the Lament Configuration, while adding the caption, “Demons to some. Angels to others.”

https://twitter.com/MsJamieClayton/status/1446159688945389568

Fans of the series know that the box itself is used to unlock a doorway to another dimension, which allows otherworldly Cenobites to enter our realm. The original Hellraiser in 1987 saw Doug Bradley starring as a main Cenobite, whose head was covered in nails, which ultimately earned this character the nickname “Pinhead.” While Pinhead has been a staple of all of the films in the franchise, the demonic and supernatural origins of the character allow for more inventive approaches to the figure that all fall in line with the initial premise, including changing their gender for the new Hellraiser.

This new film was directed by David Bruckner from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, with the trio having previously delivered fans The Night House earlier this year. The script came from a story by David S. Goyer.

The new film is described as a “loyal, yet evolved re-imagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic.”

The film also stars Odessa A’zion (Grand Army, Mark, Mary, & Some Other People), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why, Ratched), Goran Visnjic (The Boys, ER), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks, Love, Simon), Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Into the Dark), Aoife Hinds (Normal People, Anne Boleyn), and Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049, Succession).

“From the moment I first read ‘The Hellbound Heart,’ Clive Barker became one of my literary heroes,” Goyer shared in the statement. “His work is transgressive and completely redefined the horror genre. Under the guiding hand of David Bruckner, we’re going back to the source and taking our inspiration from that original novella.”

Barker added, “Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before. This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation.”

