Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Doug Bradley Praises Redesign

Spyglass Media's new Hellraiser movie, a reboot of the classic horror property, arrives on Hulu next week and with it a brand new performer playing fan-favorite Cenobite, Pinhead. Though Doug Bradley played the part for many years on the big screen (and on the small screen via many direct-to-video sequels), actor and model Jamie Clayton takes on the part for the new film which boasts a new design for the character. Bradley has previously weighed in on the casting of Clayton for the role but now has a reaction to seeing Clayton's redesigned look for Pinhead, calling it "disturbing and sexy."

"I'm a bit blown away by this!" Bradley wrote in a tweet that feature a photo of Clayton's "Hell Priest." "The clever re-design of the make-up; the shimmer of the "pin heads" ;the palette; whatever that keyhole/locket/tracheotomy thing is at the throat. It's simple, subtle, disturbing and sexy. Everything it should be. Peace and Pain, Doug ✌🏼🤘🏼🔥⛓" It was previously revealed that an offer was made by the team behind the new movie to give Bradley a cameo in the reboot, but the actor turned it down.

"It seemed like [a female Pinhead] was coming. It's an interesting piece of casting," Bradley previously shared during a convention appearance. "I don't know Jamie. Of course, they've taken even a little bit of a wrinkle in that, because Jamie is transgender. I'm not familiar with her recent work, but there was a science fiction series on Netflix several years ago called Sense8, which I was quite a fan of. Jamie was in that, and I really, really liked her performance in that. I really can't say more than that. I do like to point out that I did wear a skirt as Pinhead ... It's an interesting casting decision. Well, that only goes so far. We say 'female Pinhead' like we know what that means, but there are a million shades of femininity. Where exactly are they going to go with that?"

He added, "Everything about Hellraiser has always been transgressive. Everything, always, from start to finish. It's not a new idea in that sense, but I'm intrigued. I'm in the same position as all the rest of you, I guess, to see where that goes."

In the all-new Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

The new Hellraiser lands on Hulu on October 7th.