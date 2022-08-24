Hellraiser Reboot Gets Hulu Premiere Date, First Look at Pinhead Revealed

The all-new Hellraiser adaptation from the creative team behind last year's The Night House has earned a release date, with the film debuting on Hulu this October. Just last week, the film earned an official R rating, confirming that the project had been completed, sparking speculation about when the project could be unveiled. Hulu confirmed its release will be part of their annual "Huluween" celebration, which highlights a number of various horror offerings that will be made available to subscribers, which often includes premieres of unsettling original content. Hulu also shared the below announcement teaser, which offers our first look at the new "Pinhead." Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.

The new film is described, "In the all-new Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension."

The ensemble cast includes Odessa A'zion (Fam, Grand Army), Jamie Clayton (The L Word: Generation Q, Sense8), Adam Faison (Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Yes Day), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks, The Devil All the Time), Brandon Flynn (Ratched, 13 Reasons Why), Aoife Hinds (The Long Call, Normal People), Jason Liles (Stereoscope, Rampage), Yinka Olorunnife (The Transporter), Selina Lo (Boss Level, Q8 Unleashed), Zachary Hing (Halo), Kit Clarke (Leonardo"), with Goran Visnjic (The Boys, Timeless) and Hiam Abbass (Succession, Blade Runner 2049).

A Hulu Original, in association with Spyglass Media Group, the film reunites Director David Bruckner, Screenwriters Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski, Writer/Producer David S. Goyer and Producer Keith Levine, all of whom were teamed on 2020's The Night House, along with Producers Clive Barker and Marc Toberoff and Executive Producers Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, and Todd Williams. Chris Stone and Gracie Wheelan serve as co-producers.

"From the moment I first read 'The Hellbound Heart,' Clive Barker became one of my literary heroes," producer David S. Goyer shared in a statement about the project earlier this year. "His work is transgressive and completely redefined the horror genre. Under the guiding hand of David Bruckner, we're going back to the source and taking our inspiration from that original novella."



Barker added, "Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner's new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it's never been before. This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn't expect. David and his team are steeped in the story's mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation."

