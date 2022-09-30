New Hocus Pocus 2 Poster Released

With the long-awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2 just over the horizon, Disney+ has released an all-new poster to celebrate the sequel, which highlights the "glorious" return of the Sanderson sisters. As has been confirmed in the lead-up to the sequel's release, rather than merely being a rematch between the trio of witches and the original protagonists from the 1993 film, the witches are setting their sights on new victims when they return to Salem. Check out the spooky new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 below before the movie lands on Disney+ on Friday, October 30th.

"The Sanderson Sisters make a wickedly glorious return to the skies," the official Hocus Pocus 2 account captioned the tweet debuting the poster.

The new film is described, "It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve."

Stars of the original film Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have all returned for the adventure, along with original star Doug Jones, who plays Billy Butcherson. This time around, the Sanderson sisters are targeting Becca (Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak), Cassie (Dirt's Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (American Horror Stories' Belissa Escobedo). Other franchise newcomers include Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Wadingham, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

While fans are understandably excited for the new film, some are surely disappointed that original stars Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, and Thora Birch aren't making appearances in the sequel, with director Anne Fletcher previously detailing the challenge of incorporating those characters while also attempting to introduce the series to a new generation.

"We wanted to weave in all of the people that the fans loved, and when you sat back with all the ingredients and story, you're like, how do we make this work?" Fletcher explained to Entertainment Weekly. "It was very difficult to try to have them be a part of it, because we did talk about it -- painstakingly. You're trying to stay on track with story, even if they came in as a cameo."

Fletcher added, "People would say, 'They could be in the background!' and I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30th.

