‘Hocus Pocus’ Reunion Event Being Filmed for Freeform

Disney’s Hocus Pocus is arguably more popular than ever, with its 25th anniversary resulting in a number of exciting events this year. On Tuesday, October 2nd, fans in the Los Angeles, California area are invited to attend the celebration which promises exciting cast and crew reunions.

On Camera Audiences is hosting the event, which it details, “You’re invited to help us celebrate the Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary! Featuring interviews with the cast, musical performances, a costume contest, special surprise guests, and much more, this is a MUST for all fans. The special will be filmed on location at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday night, October 2nd. The arrival time is 6 pm and filming will last until approximately 10 pm. The minimum age to attend is 18.”

Tickets for the event are free and are made available through the event page.

Freeform will be demonstrating a major presence of the film on the network all October long, though it is unclear when this event will be broadcast on the network.

The horror genre has offered audiences more and more frightening fare in the years since Hocus Pocus was released, which has likely resulted in audiences turning to the family-friendly adventure year after year for a more tame adventure. Whether it be the film’s sense of whimsy or its iconic characters, the film is regularly screened on the big screen in October to welcoming crowds.

Excitement about the property is so strong that there are reports of a reboot or reimagining taking place sometime in the future.

The original draft of the film was written by Mick Garris, with nearly a dozen writers contributing to it before it was turned into a film. If he were given the opportunity, he would gladly lend his services to a new film.

“They are going to do a re-imagining of it with none of the original cast. They’re doing it for Freeform, I believe. They are developing the script now,” Garris shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I’ve talked to David Kirschner, the producer, who I like a lot, about it, and if there’s a way I can be involved I would love to.”

Despite the disconnect between his original concept and the final product, Garris is still incredibly proud of the film.

“It’s a very, very happy part of my resume that I’m proud of, and that probably more people know me from that, despite my move away from family filmmaking since then, than know me in our very limited slice of the pie that our genre occupies,” Garris noted. “If I can be involved in it as a consultant or as a director or something like that, I would be glad to be involved.”

You can snag tickets though On Camera Audiences now.

[H/T On Camera Audiences]