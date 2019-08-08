Horror Slashers reimagined in Style of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

✖

The iconic style of artist Stephen Gammell's work has been ingrained in those that grew up in certain generations reading the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark book series. Even the recent film adaptation of the texts found ways to bring Gammell's work to life in some form. Fans of those books as well as horror in general are in for a treat though as someone is combining that style with other horror icons. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, artist “Watchful Eye” has taken adapted Gammell's style and with the best slashers in the genre including Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Candyman, Michael Myers, Leatherface, and Ghostface. Check them out below and grab a print yourself by clicking here.

The first Scary Stories feature was a critical and commercial success, resulting in a sequel quickly being announced. Director André Øvredal is scheduled to return behind the camera for the follow-up and previously said that they'll be integrating even more of that iconic visual look book readers loved. “I learned so much on Scary Stories, but also about Scary Stories and I do think that we’ll tap even more into Gammell’s visual world in the sequel than we did in the first movie,” Øvredal previously shared with Collider.

You guys asked for it, so here they are!

Prints are now available for purchase! Enjoy!

store: https://t.co/pgmu5yEZEJ pic.twitter.com/uNqxytxCE9 — Watchful (@WatchfulEyeArt) February 28, 2021

Fans of the above mentioned slashers also don't have to wait too long to see some of them on the big screen once again. Both Candyman and Michael Myers will appear in new movies scheduled to be released later this year.

Nia DaCosta's new Candyman, produced by Jordan Peele, will be released on August 27, 2021, while Myers will once again stalk Haddonfield, Illinois on October 15, 2021 in Halloween Kills.

Ghostface will make his return as the killer of the new Scream movie, the fifth in the franchise but which is just called 'Sceam,' in January of 2022; while Leatherface will appear in a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, now an old man as the sequel will be set 40+ years after the 1974 original.

Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger are in a different realm altogether, one best described as a legal limbo. The Friday the 13th franchise is embroiled in a legal dispute with the screenwriter of the 1980 original film and longtime franchise producer Sean Cunningham, it's unclear when a new movie can even be made until this is sorted out. Krueger is now reportedly back in the hands of Wes Craven's estate after they filed for a termination of copyright from original producers New Line Cinema.