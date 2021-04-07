Blumhouse's House on the Bayou Adds Westworld and Parks and Recreation Stars

✖

Blumhouse and EPIX announced earlier this year that they were partnering to develop a series of horror films exclusively for the network, with the first entry in that partnership, A House on the Bayou, confirming its lead cast members, per Variety. The new horror film will star Angela Sarafyan (Westworld), Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation), and Jacob Lofland (Maze Runner). Lia McHugh, who audiences will see in Marvel's upcoming The Eternals, will also be starring in the film. Production on A House on the Bayou has already begun and is expected to debut on the network by the end of the year.

A House on the Bayou comes from writer/director Alex McAulay (Don't Tell A Soul) and follows a troubled couple (Schneider and Sarafyan) and their preteen daughter (McHugh) who go on vacation to an isolated house in the Louisiana bayou to reconnect as a family. But when unexpected visitors arrive, their facade of family unity starts to unravel, as terrifying secrets come to light.

This is the first of eight planned films for the network, though details about the subsequent installments have yet to be revealed.

"Blumhouse's track record of producing high-quality, audience-favorite films have made them a driving force in the horror genre renaissance, and have been top-notch partners for EPIX," Michael Wright, president, EPIX, shared in a statement when the partnership was announced. "We can't wait to work with Jason Blum and his talented team in this new capacity, and make EPIX the exclusive home of more Blumhouse content."

Chris McCumber, President Blumhouse Television, added, "This partnership with EPIX is an additional opportunity for us to collaborate with a great team in helping them grow their slate of genre films, while continuing to bring Blumhouse fans the kind of programming they know and love."

In addition to having starred in Westworld, Sarafyan has appeared in various other genre projects, such as American Horror Story, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Blumhouse's A Nasty Piece of Work for Hulu. Schneider is arguably most known for starring in the early seasons of the sitcom Parks and Recreation, but he's also no stranger to starring in unsettling experiences, having starred in the debut season of Channel Zero on SYFY, as well as recently appearing in the second season of NOS4A2.

Stay tuned for details on A House on the Bayou.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.