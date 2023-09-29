Jason Blum Addresses Halloween Return Rumors, Not So Sure It Was the End (Exclusive)

Last year, David Gordon Green closed out his Halloween trilogy with Halloween Ends, and now he's returning to the world of horror next month with The Exorcist: Believer. Green and producer Jason Blum recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the upcoming film, and the topic of Halloween arose. While it was previously said Halloween Ends would be the end of the franchise, recent rumors say the franchise is being shopped around for a TV project. When it comes to Halloween, Blum isn't sure we've seen the last of Haddonfield.

"It was called 'The End,'" Blum shared with a laugh. "That's the end."

"Yeah, where do you go after that?" Green asked.

"I don't know," Blum replied more seriously. "I don't know. I've been thinking about Halloween a lot lately. I'm not so sure, I'm not so sure. I was very sure it was our last Halloween, and now... You know, I've been thinking, Halloween is coming around, the actual holiday, and I don't know. I don't know. It's anybody's guess."

While the Halloween franchise may return, star Jamie Lee Curtis has vowed she is done with the franchise.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year, the host presented Curtis with the contract, which read, "I declare this is my last Halloween movie. I, Jamie Lee Curtis, queen of scream, daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, mother of Lindsay Lohan. Hereby sweareth under penalty of perjury, that Halloween Ends will be the last Halloween movie I will ever appear in. For all time, across all sequels, and multiverses. Enforceable by the Police Department of Haddonfield, Illinois. May God have mercy on all of us."

Curtis then joked, "I should call my lawyer first before I sign anything," but went ahead and signed anyway.

How The Exocist: Believer Differs From Green's Halloween Trilogy:

Green recently spoke with IGN and explained that The Exorcist: Believer will be different from his Halloween trilogy when it comes to nostalgia.

"It's not an Easter Eggy movie," Green revealed. "I had a lot of fun seeing what some of the old cast were up to [in Halloween], and making callbacks to all of the Halloween movies ... The Exorcist isn't that type of fun ... The Exorcist is more academic and psychologically horrific."

"I wasn't particularly looking to continue in horror," Green added. "I'd said a lot in three films and was contemplating what comes next – but [The Exorcist] was too amazing of an opportunity to pass up ... We could exercise new muscles, try something different, and utilize our drama tools in horror environments."

The Exorcist: Believer lands in theaters on October 13th. You can watch our interview with Jason Blum and David Gordon Green at the top of the page.