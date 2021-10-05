Hulu Delivers Horror Movies and Chilling Immersive Experience for Annual Huluween Event

No matter what your go-to streaming service might be, they all offer a wide range of horror movies year-round, but for Hulu’s “Huluween” event of a horror-centric hub, the service is offering an immersive component of this year’s tradition, teasing that viewers might come across the demonic “Uluh.” It’s unclear exactly what this means for subscribers, given the cryptic nature of the announcement, but knowing that Hulu is already offering audiences an impressive library of classic horror films, as well as unveiling original tales of terror, the idea that you might come across Uluh adds another incentive to check out this year’s Huluween.

Per press release, “Huluween is back, and this year, there is a malevolent presence haunting the platform itself. Uluh, an evil spirit, will be watching from inside as brave viewers sign-in to catch their favorite Halloween classics, or find new ones to satisfy their hunger for fear. Hulu is putting viewers at the center of a spooky and immersive on-channel world as the mysterious Uluh makes herself known throughout the month.It is not quite clear what, or who, she wants, but all will be revealed in an origin story short film that will premiere on October 25th.

“Last year, Hulu subscribers spent their month glued to the screen, watching over 120 million hours of Huluween programming, and there is no shortage of creepy content available for those looking to get into the holiday spirit all month long. Hulu premiered 18 brand-new Bite-Size Halloween shorts, ranging from the terrifying to the ridiculous, and featuring some familiar faces including Eric Roberts, Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars), and Yalitza Aparicio (Roma). The short films explore different areas of the horror genre and provide a platform for exciting up-and-coming filmmakers.

“The experience will also feature Original and acquired programming in the curated Huluween Hub, including the premieres of horror favorites like Censor (premiering October 14th), The Evil Next Door (premiering October 21st), and Gaia (premiering October 22nd), and classics like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, as well as bone-chilling TV episodes and movies from the Hulu library curated into hand-picked collections like ‘Humorous Horror,’ ‘Frights for the Whole Family,’ ‘Terrifying TV,’ ‘Foreign Frights,’ and many more!

“On October 29th, in conjunction with Hulu’s Initiative 29, up-and-coming black filmmaker Phillip Youmans’ original short film Voodoo will be released on the platform.”

