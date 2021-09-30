Hulu Is Losing One of Its Most Popular Movies

Hulu is actually losing one of its most popular movies today. Fans of the Original Space Jam are going to want to crowd in to see Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes try to save the world one more time. The Warner Bros. movie has ping-pinged between Hulu and HBO Max for a while now. But, with Space Jam: A New Legacy on HBO Max, it makes sense that the company would want both movies in the same place. The original film still has a ton of fans, as the opening weekend for the sequel was absolutely flooded with people trying to get in shots on the newer movie. Both films offer something different for children of the era. The older entry definitely has its charms as Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan going back and forth for an entire movie was unfathomable back then.

As A New Legacy goes, it was a big enough hit that Malcolm D. Lee wasn’t ruling out sequel plans. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the director explained why he has some optimism about being allowed to continue building out the world. But, in the end, it all depends on the fans.

“I never say never,” Lee said. “It’s all going to be about whether the fans respond to this positively. But I think the bar has been set so high in terms of the first one with this global iconic superstar in Michael Jordan, and now the same global iconic superstar in LeBron James, who transcends sports. Who is that next person to put into that universe? And then you’ve got to find a script and story that’s good enough to not repeat what’s been done but will capture the spirit of it and keep it going.”

Hulu describes Space Jam right here, “Swackhammer (Danny DeVito), an evil alien theme park owner, needs a new attraction at Moron Mountain. When his gang, the Nerdlucks, heads to Earth to kidnap Bugs Bunny (Billy West) and the Looney Tunes, Bugs challenges them to a basketball game to determine their fate. The aliens agree, but they steal the powers of NBA basketball players, including Larry Bird (Larry Bird) and Charles Barkley (Charles Barkley) — so Bugs gets some help from superstar Michael Jordan (Michael Jordan).”

Are you going to be watching Space Jam today? Which of the two movies do you like better? Let us know in the comments!