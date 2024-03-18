Jennifer Love Hewitt Weighs in on I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Return

Jennifer Love Hewitt recently addressed the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel and, while she didn't confirm she would be part of the cast, she didn't deny her involvement in the project. She did admit that she hasn't yet read a script for the sequel, so it's possible that her involvement would be contingent on that story, with it also being possible that the upcoming sequel aims to deviate from the stars of the original movie. With the new project being billed as a direct sequel to the original, though, it would seem like the original characters would have to be addressed in some capacity.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight about her potential return, Hewitt admitted, "I can't confirm but I won't deny, how about that?" She then expressed that, were her Julie James to be involved in the sequel, she would be "a lot older than she was but still kick ass."

Hewitt starred in the 1997 film based on the 1973 Lois Duncan novel of the same name, which also starred Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillippe, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, which focused on four friends who accidentally killed a man and attempted to cover it up. A year later, threats emerge that could reveal the secrets they have been hiding.

Hewitt and Prinze both returned for the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, while the third entry, I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, pivoted away from the core characters of the first movies. The story was also adapted into a TV series for Prime Video in 2021, which ran for one season.

"Here's the truth, I don't actually know what they have planned, I have not seen [the script] yet," Hewitt confessed. "But I'm assuming that it'll be lots of screaming and running around."

Earlier this month, writer Leah McKendrick teased what audiences could expect from the upcoming experience.

"I will say that I think if you're an OG fan like me and you, I think you're gonna be happy. I think you're gonna get it," McKendrick shared with Collider. "I mean, it's hot people doing questionable things, right? At its core, I think it really reckons with some big ideas about hero and villain, right and wrong, how your skeletons come back to haunt you. And in the age of the internet and the age where fame is such a revered concept, the creation of TikTok and social media, who is Julie James in a world where there are no secrets anymore?"

