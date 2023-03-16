I Know What You Did Last Summer: Freddie Prinze Jr. Just Watched His Horror Film For the First Time

Freddie Prinze Jr. starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, which ended up being an extremely important experience since it's how he met his wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Now, Prinze Jr. is revisiting the world of horror in his new podcast, That Was Pretty Scary, from Wondery and Morbid Network. In the first episode of the new show, Prinze Jr. and his co-host, Jon Lee Brody, watched I Know What You Did Last Summer, which marked the actor's first time ever seeing the film. Prinze Jr. opened up about the bad time he had on set in addition to his thoughts about the movie over 25 years later.

"When Jon and I watched I Know What You Did Last Summer for the podcast, it was the first time I'd ever seen it. Sarah [Michelle Gellar] actually ended up watching it with us, too," Prinze Jr. explained to Fangoria. "It brought back some memories that I was able to share on our first episode. Some of the stories you'll hear are ones that I'm telling for the very first time."

He added, "I've loved horror movies ever since I visited Universal Studios with my mom in 1984. I remember being completely enthralled by the studio tour and seeing the Universal Monsters up close. Since then my love for horror has run deep. My career brought me full circle with that very love when I filmed I Know What You Did Last Summer, and our podcast has been a great opportunity to not only revisit the horror movies I loved growing up, but also revisit memories of where I was when I first watched them."

Will Freddie Prinze Jr. Be in the New I Know What You Did Last Summer?

It was announced last month that a new entry into the I Know What You Did Last Summer film series was being developed, and that Jennifer Love Hewitt and Prinze Jr. would be reprising their roles. However, Prinze Jr. revealed in an interview with Too Fab that he hasn't actually signed on for the film.

"I'll be honest with you, this was Original Film that leaked that and they were just trying to get people hyped about their movie. I have been offered nothing. They just said that to get people excited," Prinze revealed. "I haven't spoken to anybody at their company, my agents haven't received an offer from them whatsoever. I had a conversation with the director a few days after they announced that, just to be like, 'Yo, what the hell? Why are they saying I'm going to be in a movie that I'm probably not going to be in?' And she was like, 'Let me pitch you the idea.' So she's spoken to me about the idea, but I haven't said yes, I haven't received an offer."

He continued, "I've got no reason to lie to anyone, I have no skin in the game. I'm only gonna do things that I like and work with people that I like and there's not gonna be any wiggle room this time around. I messed up the first time around; this time I just want to do stuff I'm passionate about."

The first episode of That Was Pretty Scary is now available on all podcast platforms. Wondery+ subscribers get the episodes a week early.