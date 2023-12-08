I Know What You Did Last Summer Star Would "100%" Return for Planned Sequel

A new entry into the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise was reported earlier this year, and while fans wait for official updates on the project, original star Jennifer Love Hewitt confirmed she'd be happy to return for the project. The initial reports claimed that the goal of the project was to bring back not only Hewitt, but also original star Freddie Prinze Jr., though the latter had previously made it clear that he hadn't officially signed on, despite those initial reports claiming he was involved. The concept was most recently revived as a TV series on Prime Video.

While speaking with Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the actor admitted she would be "100%" interested in a return. She added, "I loved making those movies. I'd do it. For sure."

The original 1997 film was one of many horror movies that followed in the wake of Scream's successes, as that Wes Craven movie entirely revived that slasher subgenre. Thanks in large part to the star-studded cast, which also included Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar, I Know What You Did Last Summer marked for one of the more memorable '90s slashers. Both Hewitt and Phillippe returned for the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, while 2006's I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer pivoted into the realm of the supernatural and featured a new cast.

The 1997 film was based on the book of the same name by Lois Duncan, which focused on four friends who accidentally killed a man and attempted to cover it up. A year later, threats emerge that could reveal the secrets they have been hiding.

Even though Prinze was quick to shoot down the rumors of him being on board the franchise's revival, he previously expressed his interest and enthusiasm for the series making a comeback.

"I haven't read a script, but I would want to see ... definitely based in reality, I don't think we need anything supernatural. I wouldn't want to see someone come back to life, I don't like that," the actor expressed to Too Fab earlier this year. "Hopefully they find an organic ... base everything, I think, in reality. The cool thing about I Know What You Did Last Summer is you have four people feeling very differently about a horrible event. You had anger from Ryan, you had guilt from Love, you had fear from Sarah, and regret from me, and that was something that the director had nothing to do with, that was all [writer] Kevin Williamson."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Would you like to see Hewitt return to the series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!