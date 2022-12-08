Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool Gets First Trailer

Thanks to films like Antiviral and Possessor, filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg continues to showcase his creative ambitions and the disturbing experiences those ideas bring to life, with his latest film, Infinity Pool, looking to continue the unsettling cinematic trend. As if the filmmaker's storytelling sensibilities weren't already intriguing enough for audiences, the upcoming film stars Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, who starred in some of the year's most acclaimed genres efforts, as Goth starred in X and Pearl and Skarsgård starred in The Northman. Check out the first trailer for Infinity Pool below before the film lands in theaters on January 27, 2023.

The new film is described, "While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Mia Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero-tolerance policy for crime: either you'll be executed, or, if you're rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead."

With both of his previous films, Cronenberg explored real-world themes through the lens of heightened genre stories, leading some fans to wonder if they took place in the same universe, also igniting curiosity about whether Infinity Pool could be connected to those films, yet the filmmaker himself previously shot down those ideas.

"I would love it if there were [connections]. Cinematic universes are big right now," Cronenberg joked to ComicBook.com back in 2020. "If I could just find a good way to link the two of them, then I might be really in business."

He added, "To be honest, the thing is I like to use science fiction and horror from a satirical angle to discuss who we are and to discuss real-world issues. And so both of those films, whether they exist in the same universe or not, were both, in my mind, conceived of as almost alternate realities. So, for instance, the technology in Possessor could exist. I did spend some time researching the neuroscience behind it. It's fascinating and terrifying."

Infinity Pool lands in theaters on January 27, 2023.

