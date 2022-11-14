New Pearl Featurette Dives Into the Film's Impressive Performances (Exclusive)

After already impressing audiences and critics with X earlier this year, director Ti West then delivered audiences the prequel Pearl, which similarly earned praise from viewers, thanks in large part to the film's performances. While the film saw Mia Goth reprise her X role as the younger Pearl, the film also saw her square off against her overprotective mother, played by Tandi Wright. A new featurette for the film explores Wright's reaction to the original script as well as what it was about the experience, written by West and Goth, that drew her in as a performer. Check out the exclusive featurette above before Pearl lands on Blu-ray and DVD on November 15th.

The film is described, "Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X in this astonishing follow-up to the year's most acclaimed horror film. Trapped on her family's isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she's seen in the movies, Pearl's ambitions, temptations, and repressions all collide in the stunning, Technicolor-inspired origin story of X's iconic villain."

Special features on the release are as follows:

"Time After Time" Featurette

"Coming Out of Her Shell: The Creation of Pearl" Featurette

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer



For fans who thought X and Pearl were already compelling enough on their own, we're in luck that West has already confirmed that we'll see the continued adventures of Goth's character who survived the events of X in the upcoming MaXXXine.

MaXXXine is described, "The film follows Maxine (Goth), after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles."

Producer of X and Pearl Peter Phok recently teased what audiences can expect with the third installment in the series.

"I think if I really shared anything, it would ruin the surprise. So I think I have to keep it on the DL," Phok previously shared with ComicBook.com. "But Ti will bring all his energy. He's so dedicated to the craft, to the effort. I think the finishing of Pearl, he just [worked] seven days a week, just moving. That's a true filmmaker at heart there, and so I think, to be honest, I don't know the surprises yet either, because I think that's part of the journey is finding that. It's been a really great adventure over the last, I guess, 15 or so years that we've been at this."

Pearl lands on Blu-ray and DVD on November 15th.

