Interview With the Vampire EP Says AMC Series is "Truer" to the Book

AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire unveiled its first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, giving fans their best look yet at the upcoming series. The trailer offered new looks at both Lestat and Louis as well as child vampire Claudia as it teased a tale of love, loyalty, and the perils of immortality but it also revealed some large departures from Rice's iconic 1976 novel and, in turn, the 1994 film adaptation starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. However, series executive producer Mark Johnson told EW that the upcoming television series is "truer to the book" than the film — despite Rice having written the film's screen play.

"We tried to stay as true to the spirit of the book as possible, but it's very much a modern interpretation," Johnson said. "In many ways, our show is truer to the book than the movie was, which is ironic because Anne Rice herself wrote the screenplay to the movie."

Johnson also said that the series, which follows vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he shares his life story with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) is a character driven series that will center more around a love story between Louis and Lestat.

"Interview With the Vampire is above all else a really beautiful love story,' Johnson said. "As a result, as opposed to the movie, the series is less plot-driven and more emotional, more character driven."

In addition to the focus on the series as a love story, the trailer revealed a major setting shift for the story as well. In the novel, Louis' life as a vampire starts in 1791 while the trailer reveals an early 20th century setting. Johnson has previously spoken about the responsibility of adapting the beloved novel.

"Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility," series executive producer Mark Johnson has previously said about the adaptation. "What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience."

He added, "We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about."

Interview With the Vampire debuts October 2nd on AMC and AMC+.