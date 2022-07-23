Comic-Con 2022: Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire Trailer Released

The wait is finally over. On Saturday during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con, AMC Networks released the first full trailer for Interview With the Vampire, the eagerly anticipated new adaptation of Anne Rice's classic gothic horror novel of the same name. Previously released teasers have given viewers glimpses at a handful of the series' characters, including Lestat, Louis, and interviewer Daniel Molloy, but this is our best look yet at the series that previously released key art revealed will debut on both AMC and AMC+ in October.

You have nothing to fear but yourself.



Anne Rice's #InterviewWithTheVampire premieres Sunday, October 2 on @AMC_TV and @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/f9E1PkJuF2 — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) July 23, 2022

For fans of Rice's 1976 novel, this adaptation has been a long time in coming. The book was previously adapted into the 1994 Interview With the Vampire film which starred Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Kirsten Dunst. Rice regained the rights to Interview in 2016 and there have been various attempts and offers to adapt the book as well as the rest of Rice's Vampire Chronicles series over the years, with AMC's being the one to finally go forward. The series was officially announced in 2021.

"In 1973, a grieving mother and extraordinary writer began what would become the finest vampire novel ever written (all respects to Mr. Stoker)," showrunner Rolin Jones said in a statement at that time. "Nearly 50 years later, we know what's expected of us. We know how much this book and the ones that follow mean to their massive fan base. We feel you over our shoulders as we tend the Savage Garden. Louis and Lestat are coming out of hiding and we can't wait to reunite them with you."

Interview With the Vampire stars Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. The series will also star Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson as Levi, Assad Zaman as Rashid, and Maura Grace Athari as Antoinette.

"Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility," series executive producer Mark Johnson has previously said about the adaptation. "What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience."

He added, "We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about."

Interview With the Vampire is set to debut in October.