Interview With the Vampire Releases First Look at Claudia in New Key Art

The first full trailer for AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire will arrive next week at San Diego Comic-Con, but fans don't have to wait any longer to get an idea of what another of the upcoming series' key characters looks like. On Thursday, AMC released a first look at Bailey Bass as Claudia in a new image shared on social media. The image isn't a full reveal of the character, but certainly gives an indication of what we might expect — particularly thanks to the caption which reads "Sister, daughter, infant death." You can check it out for yourself below.

Bass' casting as Claudia was announced last fall and she will be the second actor to play Claudia in live-action, following Kirsten Dunst's performance in the 1994 Interview With the Vampire film. Bass has previously appeared as a guest star on NBC's Law & Order SVU and plays Tsireya in the upcoming Avatar sequels.

In Rice's Interview With the Vampire novel, Claudia is a child vampire, created on a whim by Lestat in breach of the rules to not make vampires out of children or the young. She grows up in a body that eternally is that of a child and ultimately seeks revenge against Lestat for what he's done, poisoning him with tainted blood to immobilize him before attempting to kill him — the attempt to kill being unsuccessful. She and Louis de Pointe du Lac leave to France, where they are captured by a coven of vampire in Paris where she is ultimately killed.

The Claudia reveal comes just a day after the release of a new teaser trailer for the upcoming series, that teaser featuring a look at Eric Bogosian's Daniel Molloy which itself revealed some details about the series that feels in keeping with what series executive producer Mark Johnson has previously said about this adaptation, that they've taken great effort to uphold Rice's storytelling legacy while also working to appeal to more modern audiences.

"Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility," Johnson said. "What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience."

He added, "We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about."

Interview With the Vampire isn't the only one of Rice's novels being adapted by AMC, either. The network is also adapting Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches books as well and recently cast Alexandra Daddario in that series' lead role. Sadly, Rice passed away in December of last year before either series could premiere.

In addition to Bass, Interview With the Vampire stars Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt and Jacob Anderson as Louis. Fans will get an even better look at the upcoming series, which is expected to debut this fall, at San Diego Comic-Con next week where the full trailer for the series is set to debut.

What do you think about this latest look at Interview With the Vampire? Let us know in the comment section!