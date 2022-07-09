AMC Bringing Interview With the Vampire to SDCC

AMC is bringing a little "New Orleans spice" San Diego Comic-Con. The network has announced that the eagerly anticipated Interview With the Vampire series will have its first panel at the event on Saturday, July 23rd at 2 p.m. PT in Ballroom 20. The series is expected to debut this fall on AMC and AMC+. The panel will include the debut of the first official trailer for the series.

We're bringing some of that New Orleans spice to San Diego. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/CM4IJNDewI — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) July 9, 2022

According to the official announcement, the highly anticipated first series in AMC Networks' Anne Rice collection makes its Comic-Con panel debut with Executive Producer Mark Johnson, Creator, Writer and Showrunner Rolin Jones, cast members Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass and Eric Bogosian and Production Designer Mara LePere Schloop discussing this new iteration of Anne Rice's revolutionary and bestselling novel, stepping into the role of these iconic characters, bringing the world of early 1900s New Orleans to life and debuting a first official series trailer. Interview's first season consists of 7 episodes and is an emotionally charged, character-driven series that follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid) and Claudia (Bass)'s epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality.

AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's beloved 1976 novel of the same name has been a long time in coming. Rice regained the rights to the book in 2016 — the book was previously adapted into a film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise back in 1994 — and there have been various attempts and offers to adapt Rice's Vampire Chronicles series over the years. However, AMC's attempt was the only one to progress out of the initial stages of development and the network has big plans for the universe, hoping to create a cinematic universe similar to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"We have other projects that are in development, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks Dan McDermott, "They're sort of unofficial right now, but we really plan to have five or six series in that universe over the next five or six years. And there will be an opportunity to pull characters from different shows and do what we refer to as our 'all-star' original series, taking supporting characters and maybe a lead character from one or two shows and doing original series that will be based in the Anne Rice universe."

AMC acquired the rights to 18 of Rice's books in 2020, including the Vampire Chronicles series as well as the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy so there is certainly enough source material to create numerous shows, which is something that McDermott did tease previously when it was announced that Interview With The Vampire was officially moving forward in 2021.

Interview With the Vampire is expected to debut this fall.