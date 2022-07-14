New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Trailer Released

AMC+ has released a new teaser trailer for Interview With the Vampire. The new teaser, which was dropped on Twitter on Wednesday, is only about 30 seconds long, but it gives us a new look at the Louis de Pointe du Lac, the titular vampire being interviewed, played by Jacob Anderson. A previous teaser gave us our first look at Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), but this new teaser has a few more surprises in store for fans of Anne Rice's novel. You can check the teaser out for yourself below.

From the executive producer of #BetterCallSaul and #BreakingBad comes Anne Rice's #InterviewWithTheVampire, premiering this fall on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/XMaklhALz6 — AMC+ (@AMCPlus) July 13, 2022

In the teaser, we get our first look at Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, the journalist interviewing Louis, who notes that the time is 10:08 in the morning and the date is June 14, 2022. Given that vampires and daylight don't really get along the timing of the interview is curious as is Molloy, who in the Vampire Chronicles books was himself turned into a vampire in his 30s.

The details in the teaser seem to indicate not just a shift in time frame in terms of the story from the book but as well as some of the other details as well. This feels in keeping with what series executive producer Mark Johnson has previously said about this adaptation, that they've taken great effort to uphold Rice's storytelling legacy while also working to appeal to more modern audiences.

"Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility," Johnson said. "What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience."

He added, "We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about."

Interview With the Vampire isn't the only one of Rice's novels being adapted by AMC, either. The network is also adapting Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches books as well and recently cast Alexandra Daddario in that series' lead role. Sadly, Rice passed away in December of last year before either series could premiere.

In addition to Reid and Anderson, Interview With the Vampire stars Bailey Bass as child vampire Claudia. Fans will get an even better look at the upcoming series, which is expected to debut this fall, at San Diego Comic-Con next week where the full trailer for the series is set to debut.

