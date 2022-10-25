Interview With the Vampire Star Eric Bogosian Really Wants to Play a Vampire (Exclusive)

On AMC's Interview With the Vampire, Eric Bogosian plays Daniel Molloy, the reporter who is conducting the titular "interview" with the vampire, Louis de Pointe du Lac. However, the series takes a bit of a different approach to the story, based on Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name. The series' Daniel is older than "the boy" readers meet in the book and with the series' conversation between Louis and Daniel being a second one decades after the first, Daniel's fate thus far in the television series is a bit different from the novel as well. While Daniel in Rice's Vampire Chronicles series of books became a vampire as a young man, the AMC series sees an older Daniel whose health is in decline. And for Bogosian, he's hopeful that AMC's adaptation will eventually lead to Daniel becoming a vampire as well simply because he as an actor has always wanted to play a vampire.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Bogosian said that he is "intrigued" by the idea that Daniel could potentially become a vampire as he did in Rice's books because it's been a dream of his to play a vampire.

"While I represent the living in this series, I am, for myself, intrigued by the notion that I may cross over or I will cross over at some point, and thus get to achieve a dream of mine, which is to play a vampire someday," Bogosian said. "But I don't even know. They won't tell me. I know it's in the mix there somewhere, but I'm not sure when or how that all goes down, given how creative Rolin [Jones, showrunner] has been up to this point. I don't think there's any way to predict it."

What is Interview With the Vampire About?

A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and Claudia's (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat de Lioncourt's offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis's intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat's newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

Will There be a Second Season of Interview With the Vampire?

While the first season of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire is just getting started on AMC and AMC+, the critically acclaimed series has already been renewed for a second season, a renewal that was handed out ahead of the series' premiere.

"The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous," Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement. "They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice's Interview in a wonderful way, and we're incredibly proud. From the set build to production design, costumes, and more — no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast delivers powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity. We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice's amazing work."

Interview With the Vampire airs Sundays at 10/9c on AMC. You can also stream new episodes on AMC+.