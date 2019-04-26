Elisabeth Moss Confirms She Isn’t Playing the Invisible Man in New Reboot

There are various approaches to delivering audiences a reboot of a familiar property, with some filmmakers attempting to completely reimagine the source material to deliver a production that resembles the original in tone, despite following different narrative beats. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that filmmaker Leigh Whannell was developing a new iteration of Invisible Man, inspired by the H.G. Wells novella and 1933 film. Elisabeth Moss was announced to be starring in the film, leading to speculation that this new interpretation would focus on a female character instead of a male, though the actress refutes that she’s playing the titular character.

“I haven’t gotten into what I’m allowed to say, yet. I’m pretty sure I can say that I’m not ‘The Invisible Man,’” Moss confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter. “That would be weird. It’s a little bit of a different take on it. Part of the reason why I wanted to do it is I actually felt like it was a really feminist story of female empowerment and a victim kind of overcoming something. I don’t even know what I’m allowed to say about it! I’m not The Invisible Man, but there is an Invisible Man — if that makes any sense.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actress’ comments might not clarify what to expect from the new film, but they do have us intrigued.

Back in 2017, Universal Pictures announced the creation of the Dark Universe, which was meant to be a series of reboots of its most iconic monsters. At the time, Johnny Depp was announced as playing the character in a future film, though the first entry in the universe, The Mummy, was both a critical and financial disappointment, seemingly killing the Dark Universe indefinitely. Depp will not be portraying the character in this new iteration of the concept.

Producer Jason Blum previously revealed that this Invisible Man will fall more in line with previous efforts from his studio than the blockbuster audiences saw in 2017’s The Mummy.

“It was like the Blumhouse version of the Invisible Man, it’s a lower-budget movie. It’s not dependent on special effects, CGI, stunts,” Blum shared with Collider. “It’s super character-driven, it’s really compelling, it’s thrilling, it’s edgy, it feels new. Those were all things that felt like they fit with what our company does. And it happened to be an Invisible Man story, so it checked both boxes. And we responded to it because I think Leigh is just an A+ director.”

Stay tuned for details on Invisible Man.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!