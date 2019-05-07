Stephen King Reveals IT: Chapter Two Reaction, Confirms Trailer Release

Horror fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the first It: Chapter Two trailer, which has been confirmed to be arriving this week (at the time of writing this). Well, if there are those who aren’t yet sold on the idea of the second half of Stephen King’s iconic horror story coming to the big screen, perhaps this latest endorsement will sway you:

Stephen King has taken to social media and revealed the first (and most important) reaction to It: Chapter Two. You can read Stephen King’s thoughts on the sequel film below; he also lets fans know exactly when the first It: Chapter Two trailer will drop!

Looking forward to IT CHAPTER 2? You should be. I’ve seen it, and it’s terrific. The trailer is coming Thursday, at noon. You’ll float. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 7, 2019

First things first: The It: Chapter Two trailer will arrive on Thursday, May 9th, presumably at noon EST (possibly PST).

You would think that the success of the first It movie adaptation would’ve instilled a lot of fan confidence in Chapter Two – but in fact, there’s been a much more tepid early reaction to the film. It has nothing to do with the work that returning director Andy Muschietti and his expanded cast has put in (no doubt the effort was as great, if not more so, than with the first film…). Rather, the skepticism about It: Chapter Two largely stems from the fact that the second half of King’s novel makes for a much more challenging screen adaptation.

If you don’t know that half of the story, It: Chapter Two picks up 27 years after he events of the first film. The Losers Club members have all grown up and left Derry, Maine, to live their respective lives as adults (meaning a whole new adult cast making their debut). The Adult Losers’ seemingly normal lives change when Pennywise the Clown starts stalking Derry again after nearly three decades. The Losers are called back to honor the promise they made as kids to defend the town, but their long-delayed reunion is awkward (at best), and somehow their collective memory of battling Pennywise has faded.

The second half of the story involves a lot of metaphysical mysticism about the power The Losers wield, and how they go about “training” themselves to face the monster again. Since those story threads were downplayed heavily in the first film, it’ll be interesting to see how they’re handled in this next installment.

It: Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6th. The first trailer will arrive Thursday.