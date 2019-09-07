IT CHAPTER TWO Behind-the-Scenes Photo Proves Finn Wolfhard Has Grown a Lot Since IT

IT CHAPTER TWO finally hit theaters this weekend and follows everyone’s favorite kids from Derry as they return home 27 years after the events of IT to face the monster one more time. The movie features the dynamite addition of an adult cast as well as the return of the kids from the first film, which includes Stranger Things star, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Richie Tozier in the Stephen King adaptation. Wolfhard recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from IT CHAPTER TWO, which proves he’s grown quite a bit since making the first movie.

“BTS @itmovieofficial. Start of filming IT Chapter Two. We had to let out the sleeves a little from Richie’s jacket from IT Chapter One. #practicaleffects #slowclap #StanleyUrisBarMitzvahWeekend,” Wolfhard wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“You are growing like a tree,” @mileveness pointed out.

“YOU PLAYED RICHIE INCREDIBLY AND DEFINITELY DID THE ROLE JUSTICE,” @grazeredit wrote.

“Once a los(v)er, always a los(v)er,” @oriadoresfack added.

So far, IT CHAPTER TWO has been met with mixed reviews, currently standing at 66% on Rotten Tomatoes (although, the audience score is 82%). Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis sums it up succinctly in his IT CHAPTER TWO review – which you can read HERE, or watch in the video above.

“Every thread leads to a third act culminating a near three-hour movie with some spectacle that’s hard to stay too invested in or get scared by when you might find yourself checking your watch. The final moments are clouded with CGI and flashing lights which, for some, might come with scares while, for others, it ends up losing a bit of the terror.”

IT CHAPTER TWO stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak.

IT CHAPTER TWO is now playing in theaters everywhere.