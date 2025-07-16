New York is the city that never dies. AMC Networks has officially renewed The Walking Dead: Dead City, the Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan’s Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan, for season 3 ahead of San Diego Comic-Con. The network also announced Wednesday that Seth Hoffman — a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead and House whose credits include Prison Break and Flashforward — will be replacing series creator Eli Jorné as showrunner.

Hoffman has been part of AMC’s Walking Dead Universe since 2013, having written the critically acclaimed “Too Far Gone,” one of the original show’s best-received episodes. A co-executive producer on the series between 2013 and 2016, Hoffman also co-wrote the “Conquer” season 5 finale with showrunner Scott M. Gimple and penned “No Way Out,” which is among the highest-rated episodes of the show that aired 177 episodes over 11 seasons between 2010 and 2022.

“We’re thankful to Eli Jorné for two seasons of Dead City that took the story of these iconic characters in exciting new directions and broadened this thriving Universe by introducing a new corner of the walker apocalypse,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “As we continue to create new stories for a passionate TWD fanbase, were delighted to have a seasoned Walking Dead veteran like Seth Hoffman at the helm of a new season, alongside the remarkable Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, that will bring new adversaries and alliances and push the boundaries of Maggie and Negan’s conflicted relationship.”

Said Hoffman, “I’m excited to have the chance to dive back into The Walking Dead Universe and work to deliver another dynamic season’s worth of stories to this epic franchise. Its a true honor to chart out the next chapter for Maggie and Negan’s iconic adventures in Dead City. Lauren, Jeffrey and Scott are incredible creative partners and I’m thrilled to collaborate with them to bring this story to life.”

Hoffman will serve as writer and showrunner, and executive produces alongside Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Cohan, Morgan, Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live) and Colin Walsh (NOS4A2). Dead City is now the third Walking Dead spinoff series to receive a third season following Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which returns with new episodes in September.

Dead City concluded its eight-episode second season on June 22 on AMC and AMC+, ending with Maggie, Negan, and Colonel Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles) forming an alliance as the forces of the New Babylon Federation made their way to the mainland to seize the Croat’s (Željko Ivanek) power-generating methane supply. Meanwhile, power broker The Dama (Lisa Emery) formed her own alliance with Maggie’s son, Hershel Rhee (Logan Kim).

AMC also revealed the first synopsis for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3. In the third season, “Maggie and Negan finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse, but when chaos in the city begins to arise, they are forced to question: have they learned from their old wounds or will their dark past spell doom for the entire city?”

Production on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 is set to begin in Boston, MA, this Fall.