IT CHAPTER TWO Star Bill Skarsgard Loves Terrifying His Infant Daughter

IT CHAPTER TWO hit theaters last Friday, and despite receiving mixed reviews, has had a successful first week in theaters. Much of the film’s cast and crew have continued to promote the film and share news, including the tease of an eventual supercut from director Andy Muschietti. Bill Skarsgård, the actor known for playing Pennywise, recently revealed that he decorated his young daughter’s room with dolls of the terrifying clown he portrays. According to Cinema Blend, the actor’s 11-month old baby girl is about to grow up in a very interesting environment.

“I’ve gotten a bunch of … fun merch and stuff throughout the years, so her little baby room is just filled with Pennywise teddy bears,” Skarsgård told Stephen Colbert.

Cinema Blend points out that this is an odd choice for a nursery and could very well cause Skarsgård’s child to grow up with coulrophobia (fear of clowns), but they also add that maybe it will go in the opposite direction and make her “the most fearless person who has ever lived.”

It’s not a huge surprise that Skarsgård would save all of his merch as it’s clear he loves doing the role. In fact, he recently shared that he’d be open to a third movie if the circumstances were right.

“It would have to be the right type of approach to it,” Skarsgård explained. “The book ends where the second movie ends, so that is the final chapter of this story. There is this interesting aspect of going back in time before all this happened. There might be a story there that might be worth exploring. Obviously that would be a story that’s not in the book, it would be a freestanding story, but obviously within the same universe. So, there might be something interesting out of it. I think it would be fun.”

In addition to Skarsgård, IT CHAPTER TWO stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak.

IT CHAPTER TWO is now playing in theaters everywhere.