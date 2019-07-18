Horror

Fans Are Loving the New IT CHAPTER TWO Trailer

For decades, Stephen King fans have considered IT to be one of his most iconic novels, with that […]

By

For decades, Stephen King fans have considered IT to be one of his most iconic novels, with that fandom growing immensely following the 1990 miniseries adaptation of the book. That passion put a lot of pressure on 2017’s adaptation of IT, as the bar was set high for the quality fans were expecting. The efforts of the film’s cast and crew paid off, with the film going on to earn more than $700 million worldwide, an accomplishment made all the more shocking given the film’s R-rated tone. Fans will be given the second half of the story with the upcoming IT CHAPTER TWO, whose new trailer just landed online.

Twenty-seven years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new trailer before IT CHAPTER TWO hits theaters on September 6th.

Skarsgard’s Skills

Could It Be?

Authentic Energy

Best Casting

Will Be Mental

They Did It

Oscar Worthy

Nice Catch

Embarrassing Emotions

Mind-Blowing

Tagged:
,

Related Posts