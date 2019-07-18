Fans Are Loving the New IT CHAPTER TWO Trailer

For decades, Stephen King fans have considered IT to be one of his most iconic novels, with that fandom growing immensely following the 1990 miniseries adaptation of the book. That passion put a lot of pressure on 2017’s adaptation of IT, as the bar was set high for the quality fans were expecting. The efforts of the film’s cast and crew paid off, with the film going on to earn more than $700 million worldwide, an accomplishment made all the more shocking given the film’s R-rated tone. Fans will be given the second half of the story with the upcoming IT CHAPTER TWO, whose new trailer just landed online.
Twenty-seven years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new trailer before IT CHAPTER TWO hits theaters on September 6th.
Skarsgard’s Skills
His acting is gonna snatch our wigs #ITChapter2 pic.twitter.com/mbDH3ioWKV— 𝓥𝓲𝓬𝓽𝓸𝓲𝓻𝓮🎸 (@kylodarcy) July 18, 2019
Could It Be?
Is that… Is that the scene I think it is. #ITChapter2 pic.twitter.com/GBUxfLhjIp— R (@StuutteringBill) July 18, 2019
Authentic Energy
same energy…— ً (@surefinn) July 18, 2019
#ITChapter2 pic.twitter.com/6fJYOmQ8gQ
Best Casting
best casting choice in the whole history i guess #itchapter2 pic.twitter.com/STHG74bW4l— nisa (@billyberkman) July 18, 2019
Will Be Mental
#ITChapter2 #ITMovie— Giftheck (@giftheck) July 18, 2019
This is going to be mental. pic.twitter.com/Yp0LsG6jaK
They Did It
Those mad lads fucking did it. Yet another horror masterpiece coming out in 2019. #ITChapter2 pic.twitter.com/cWrcb8cLLT— John | Head of PR for TLK and OUATIH (@johne1998) July 18, 2019
Oscar Worthy
if Bill Skarsgård don’t get an Oscar, i don’t know what’s wrong— su (@suszannastar_) July 18, 2019
#ITChapter2 pic.twitter.com/F1b6jHjNsW
Nice Catch
I understood that reference 🤡🎈#ITMovie #ITChapter2 pic.twitter.com/QxebuOkoU0— Ennibol☀️ (@xjokerscars) July 18, 2019
Embarrassing Emotions
me going into the theater knowing eddie is gonna die but being dramatic anyways #ITChapter2 pic.twitter.com/NHEizPEgdd— 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐨 || st spoilers (@strcrtmall) July 18, 2019
Mind-Blowing
Give them all the money! Walking out of Chapter One, I knew in my heart it became my new fave film of all time. It was such a beautiful film…This thing looks like it’s going to blow my ever loving mind! And I welcome IT! #ITChapter2— Bryan S. (@bshu89) July 18, 2019