The IT CHAPTER TWO Pennywise Beanie is a Dead Simple Halloween Costume

Love Halloween and horror films? Lazy? If you answered “yes” to these questions, this official IT Pennywise beanie is for you. In a pinch, you can pull it over your face as a makeshift Pennywise mask. Plus, it will keep your head warm on a chilly October night.

The IT Pennywise mask is available to pre-order here for $26.99 with free shipping slated for October. Grab one before the ship date gets pushed back past Halloween.

In related news, Funko’s IT CHAPTER TWO collector’s box includes an exclusive Pennywise (Deadlights) Pop figure, an exclusive Pennywise Mystery Mini (in a tin), an SS Georgie keychain, and an I love Derry Pin. It was released less than a week ago to celebrate the film’s debut in theaters, but, amazingly, Hot Topic discounted it yesterday to the tune of 39%, and it’s still available at that price at the time of writing. Grab one here for only $20 while the discount / supplies last. While you’re at it, you might want to check out Hot Topic’s entire IT fashion collection to find something to wear with the beanie.

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

IT CHAPTER TWO is in theaters now.

