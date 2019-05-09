IT CHAPTER TWO Gets First Official Poster

As promised, Warner Bros. brought the scares on Thursday morning as it released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated horror sequel, IT CHAPTER TWO. The movie sees the completion of Stephen King‘s classic story, with all of the main characters from the first film returning to Derry, Maine as adults, ready to take on Pennywise one more time. Along with the terrifying trailer, the studio has unveiled the first poster for the follow-up.

This poster is as bone-chilling as it is simple. Pennywise’s hand reaches out from the shadows into the dim light of the poster, and he holds the strings of two red balloons. Nothing about it is complicated or over the top, but it conveys all of the mystery and fright surrounding the new movie.

The official IT Movie Twitter account shared the poster a few minutes before the trailer arrived, along with the caption, “Want a balloon?”

Actor Bill Skarsgard’s performance as Pennywise the Dancing Clown has certainly delivered the most scares so far in this IT series. While it was a massive challenge to play the character, he said in a recent interview that he had an even harder time getting out of the headspace when filming had finally wrapped.

“After we wrapped, I was in my childhood home in Sweden, sitting having coffee with my mom at our kitchen table, and realized, ‘Oh, holy sh–, I don’t have to deal with this relationship anymore!’” Skarsgard said. “It was a very quick shift of just feeling better, like ‘Oh my God, I’m relieved that I don’t have to deal with the darkness of the character.’ I likened it to an exorcism — him exiting my body and getting rid of the Pennywise toxins.”

He went on to say that he had all kinds of terrifying dreams about Pennywise in the time that followed.

“I was home, done with the movie, and I started having very strange and vivid Pennywise dreams,” he said. “Every night, he came and visited. It was in the shape of either me dealing with him, sort of Pennywise as a separate entity of me, and then also me as Pennywise in circumstances that I didn’t appreciate. Like, I’m Pennywise and I’m really upset that I’m out in public and people are looking at me.”

IT CHAPTER TWO hits theaters on September 6th.

