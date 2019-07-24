IT CHAPTER TWO Gets Official R Rating

It looks like IT CHAPTER TWO will be delivering some pretty major scares when it debuts later this fall. Exhibitor Relations Co. took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm that yes, the upcoming Warner Bros. horror sequel will officially be rated R. The rating is reportedly due to “disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material”.

WB’s IT: CHAPTER II is rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material…and continuing to make clowns the scariest creatures in modern lore, surpassing vampires, zombies and Donald Trump impersonators. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) July 23, 2019

To some who are even casually aware of the IT franchise, this might not be much of a surprise, especially after the debut of the film’s rather-bloody latest trailer last week. The “bloody images” of it all takes a completely different context now too, after star Jessica Chastain suggested that they push the limits of one particularly gory scene.

“I was like, ‘No, if we’re going to do it, let’s do it.’” Chastain revealed during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “I love horror films, I love Carrie, and I said, ‘Let’s make Carrie on steroids.’ And that’s what we did and it literally tortured me because I didn’t realize that it would be that way the whole movie.”

Set 27 years after the previous film, IT CHAPTER TWO features the grown-up Losers’ Club reuniting in the small town of Derry, Maine after believing they had defeated an otherworldly monster decades prior, hoping to vanquish the threat once and for all. And based off of what we already know about the film, it sounds like the behind-the-scenes process of the film was pretty unique.

The film stars Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning, as well as Bill Skarsgard as the villainous Pennywise.

“He’s been doing this forever really, so he doesn’t change in the sense that you would look differently,” Skarsgard revealed earlier this year. “He looks however he wants to look for any particular prey at the time, but I do think there’s a change… The arc of the first movie is that he, for the first time, experiences fear himself. His last line — ‘Fear…’ — is him experiencing it for the first time, and he’s sort of shocked and perplexed and surprised. Like, ‘What is this?’”

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.