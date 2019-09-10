IT CHAPTER TWO’s Young Actors Want to Remake the Movie in 25 Years

In Stephen King’s IT, the creature that fans know as Pennywise returns every 27 years to terrorize the citizens of a Maine comunity — and has, presumably, for thousands of years, since long before “Maine” was a thing. The second half of IT, in theaters now, will center on a group of adult characters who, in 2017’s IT, were kids. The younger cast — including Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Wyatt Oleff, Nicholas Hamilton, and Chosen Jacobs — appear in the new movie in flashback, reprising their roles from two years ago, but for obvious reasons, the 27-years-older Losers Club had to be played by older actors.

Some of the actors behind IT Chapter Two, though, say they would be willing to come back in 25 years to remak the film with the original IT cast now standing in for their older selves. Such a move would not be entirely unprecedented — but pretty rare. Filmmaker Richard Linklater, who made Boyhood — a movie that took place over 13 years — recently announced that he will make a new adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along over the course of 20 years. Of course, in both of those cases, Linklater planned that ahead of time. There’s no indication that Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the director and his producer sister, have any interest in doing that over the next quarter century.

In an interview with Cinemablend, Jacobs, Wolfhard, and Oleff responded with an immediate and fairly excited yes. “I’d love to do that, actually,” Wolfhard said, taking point for the group. “Any time we can work together is great.”

Jacobs joked that they should work as a troupe together, and only do projects that allowed them to work together, comparing it to what Quentin Tarantino does with many of his favorite actors.

Taylor, Martell, Grazer, and Lillis also agreed right away, although Grazer joked that it would depend on how famous he was and if his career had “already” gone into a “nosedive.” But he reversed pretty quickly, saying that he would say yes no matter what, because IT gave him his career.

IT CHAPTER TWO also stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

