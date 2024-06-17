It Follows: Maika Monroe Teases "F-cked Up" Sequel

In late 2023, NEON announced that they're in development on a sequel to 2014's It Follows from director David Robert Mitchell which starred Maika Monroe. In the first film, Monroe's character Jay received a curse from a sexual encounter that she had with her then boyfriend. Her fans don't believe her -- until they start witnessing unexplainable things themselves. They all band together to help her fight it or flee.

Little is known about the upcoming sequel They Follow, but Monroe recently explained that while she was skeptical at first prior to reading, when she was done she found herself really excited. She teased that it's "bigger, darker, and more f-cked up" while also being an incredibly challenging role that will be fulfilling for her.

"But as you know with the first film, I'm not taking any credit in this, David is brilliant. I mean, he is brilliant. The whole movie transformed at that point. It was changing the game in the genre, and he wouldn't ever make a sequel if he didn't think it was going to top it," Monroe told Collider. "He's very specific, turns down so many… he just knows what he wants to do and what he wants to make. I mean, at first I'm like, "Oh, a sequel? Where are we going to go here?" And I read it, and it's just so fucking good. It's so good. I'm so excited. I think where you'll meet Jay at this point is maybe not what's expected, but it's so cool. It's just, of course, as everyone says for sequels, literally, though, is just bigger and darker and more f-cked up. Reading it was the craziest thing ever."

When It Follows was released in 2014 it instantly became a cult classic, earning over $20 million at the worldwide box office. The film launched Monroe into stardom, earning her an Empire Award nomination. Many agree that she's the modern day scream queen, as she's been quietly building a fantastic horror resume for over the last decade. Since It Follows' release, Monroe has starred in several critically-acclaimed horror films, including Watcher, Significant Other and Villains. Monroe can be seen next in NEON's Longlegs from director Oz Perkins. She stars alongside Nicholas Cage, Kiernan Shipka, Alicia Witt and Blair Underwood.