Jason Voorhees Almost Used Machine Guns in ‘Friday the 13th Part VI’

When it comes to long-running horror movie franchises, a series of unspoken rules often emerge about what a recurring villain is capable of, with Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhees often relying on the most primitive of methods to vanquish anyone in his way. If Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI writer/director Tom McLoughlin had his way, he would have completely shocked audiences by arming the killer with an uzi in a pivotal scene.

“I turned [the initial treatment for Jason Lives] in, and it’s pretty much verbatim exactly what the movie is, in terms of the characters, the scenes,” McLoughlin shared with Midnight’s Edge. “The only thing that is different that I wrote and then realized, ‘No, this is not a good idea’, was when Jason kills the paintballer that has all the weapons and stuff that he takes, you know with the utility belt and the machete and all that stuff. Originally these were not paintballers, they were hunters out there, and this guy was Mr. Macho with all that stuff and he had an Uzi. So when Jason ripped his arm off and gets the machete, the next time we see him, in front of the motorhome, he’s got an Uzi strapped to him.”

In Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Voorhees was seemingly killed for good, as the interest in sequels had waned ever since the original. That film’s accomplishments, however, rejuvenated the series, with the next film, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, shifting the focus to a new killer. This strategy didn’t pan out, resulting in Jason Lives reviving Voorhees for more mayhem.

“I thought from a visual standpoint, it’s like ‘Holy sh-t, Jason Rambo!’” the filmmaker continued. “And so when he goes into the motorhome and he bursts out of that bathroom on the girl, he just opens fire and shoots the crap out of her and shoots the crap out of Cort behind the wheel and then the motorhome crashes. But I went, ‘You know what? Anybody can do that.’ If I’m bringing Jason back from the grave with this superhuman strength… he can turn a head and rip it off and punch a heart out and decapitate three people with one swoop… this is just not right, and it’s also an imitable act, and I did not want that.”

It wouldn’t be until Jason X that the character would get an upgrade, as the adventure took him to the future where biomechanical repairs were possible, introducing heightened cybernetics into the killer’s corpse to appear stronger than ever.

Sadly, former entries in the Friday the 13th saga are all fans can currently enjoy, as there are no announced plans for a future film. Stay tuned for details on the saga.

