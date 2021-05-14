New Spiral Trailer Reveals Jigsaw Copycat Killer's New Mask, Creepy Puppet

✖

The full trailer for Lionsgate's Spiral: From the Book of Saw was released today and with it came some new details about what fans can expect from the new movie. Beforehand we knew that the movie would use the lore of the Saw franchise loosely, not featuring Jigsaw as its main antagonist and instead introducing a new killer into the world. Though this person doesn't have a name yet officially, fans have been calling them "The Organ Collector" thanks to the working title of the movie, but because of today's new trailer we have a better idea of what they're doing in the new movie.

First we should note that the film, like many others in the series, appears to be following the police department of the city and their investigation into these bizarre crimes. To that end, it would appear that the new killer, dubbed a "Jigsaw Copycat" by Samuel L. Jackson's Marcus Banks (father to Chris Rock's Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks), is explicitly targeting the police for his crimes. This is evident by one of Zeke's detectives being sprung into a trap in a subway tunnel, but also in the killer's new mask/creepy puppet.

In the original Saw franchise these elements were at first just present and later shoehorned into being given meaning, in Spiral, the Pig motif is a clear riff on the cops being targeted by the killer. Not only does the killer wear a pig mask but his tiny puppet is also a pig, and even wears a little police uniform. It's not subtle, but it's Saw, it doesn't need to be.

Another interesting thing to note that is revealed in the trailer combines not only the police being targeted by the killer but his penchant for puppets. The tiny pig cop marionettes seem to appear at the many crime scenes, but also Samuel L. Jackson finds himself in a trap at the very end of the trailer which itself seems to resemble the connective strings of the puppets. Perhaps some kind of commentary on the police acting as puppets? We're just spit balling, but it sure does seem likely, right? Especially since Max Minghella's Detective William Schenk has a line of dialogue in the first teaser trailer where he says "Someone's out there pulling the strings."

Director Darren Lynn Bousman stepped behind the camera for the new movie once again, having previously directed three of the sequels to the original Saw. The film also features a screenplay by writing duo Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger who penned the eighth and most recent Saw movie, 2017's Jigsaw.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters on May 14th. The Saw movies are now streaming on HBO Max.