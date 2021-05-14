Spiral Filmmakers Don't Think There's "Any Plans of Stopping" the Franchise

✖

At the height of its popularity, the Saw franchise was delivering audiences a new sequel every single year, and while recent years has seen the output of the franchise slow significantly, Spiral: From the Book of Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman and co-writer Josh Stolberg recently admitted that they don't see the series ending entirely in the near future, with its future largely being dependant on fan support. With Spiral only having hit theaters earlier this month, it's unknown what the immediate plans for the franchise might be, with the pair also noting that the goal of the series is quality over quantity. Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in theaters now and hits PVOD on June 1st.

"I think that the producers, Mark Burg and Oren Koules, are very superstitious about success of the current one before they think ahead to the next one," Bousman detailed to ComicBook.com. "That is still a ways away. We're in a different landscape now with COVID, with theaters reopening, all of that, so I think that conversation comes when VOD and Blu-rays eventually hit. I can tell you that I don't think there's any plan on stopping, I can say that, but to get into specifics of what they have planned next, I don't have any information that way. But I do think the plan is to continue this thing as long as audiences keep going to theaters."

Stolberg continued, "And I'll also add to that, again calling out Mark and Oren, who are kind of the architects, the spiritual leaders of the entire franchise, they're also very much, they don't want to make a movie unless they feel like it makes sense. Not financially, but creatively, so those conversations, I'm sure people are having them, but until there is a very real ... something to really tether yourself to and it makes sense creatively, we have to wait for that to happen."

The first seven films in the series debuted between 2004 and 2010, with 2017 seeing the release of the film Jigsaw. Spiral was initially slated to hit theaters last year, only to be delayed due to the pandemic, with that film also somewhat deviating from the proper franchise and opening up spinoff opportunities.

Spiral star and producer Chris Rock has previously confirmed that he's had talks with Lionsgate about exploring more stories in the series, while a Lionsgate rep has also hinted that there have been talks of developing a Saw TV series.

"I really hope that fans support the film, download it, watch the special features, because we do want to make more of them and I think there is a lot more of the story to tell, both in the Spiral universe and the Saw universe, and new storylines that we haven't even talked about yet. And it all comes down to, again, fans wanting to see it," Bousman expressed.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in theaters now and hits PVOD on June 1st.

Are you hoping the franchise continues? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!