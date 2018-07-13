Bill Murray and Adam Driver Starring in Zombie Movie ‘The Dead Don’t Die’

Jim Jarmusch isn’t a name often attributed to the horror world, yet the filmmaker’s latest project, The Dead Don’t Die, could change that notion. The zombie movie, which is currently being filmed, stars Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Selena Gomez, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, and Chloe Sevigny.

The filmmaker is known for films like Down By Law, Coffee and Cigarettes, and Paterson, with his films typically earning critical acclaim for their direction and their scripts. A zombie film might not be what fans expected next from the filmmaker, though it isn’t his first foray into the world of horror.

In 2013, Jarmusch delivered audiences the vampire film Only Lovers Left Alive, which featured plenty of horrific elements but focused on romantic themes and urban decay over frights. Starring Swinton and Tom Hiddleston, the film focused on two vampires and their estranged romance which spanned across the world and over centuries. The characters spend their time in Detroit, Michigan, longing for a time when they could find joy in human culture, lamenting about how culture turned everyone into “zombies.”

The confirmation of this movie being filmed might come as a surprise to some, but Murray had explicitly admitted to the project earlier this year.

“I’ve got a good job coming up. Brace yourself: It’s a zombie movie,” Murray shared with Philly.com. “Jim Jarmusch has written a zombie script that’s so hilarious and it has a cast of great actors … it shoots over the summer. But no, I will not play a zombie.”

The duo previously collaborated on Coffee and Cigarettes and Broken Flowers.

Murray has yet to delve into the world of straightforward horror, but is no stranger to the blend of horror and comedy. The Ghostbusters series and Little Shop of Horrors became some of the actor’s most iconic movies, while the actor returned to the horror-comedy world for a brief appearance in Zombieland.

Unfortunately, Murray was killed off in Zombieland, appearing as himself in a world following a zombie outbreak, which makes his appearance in the recently announced sequel seem unlikely.

The Dead Don’t Die will likely debut next year, with Zombieland 2 slated to hit theaters in October of 2019 in honor of the original film’s 10th anniversary.

