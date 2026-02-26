Scream 8’s Fate Reportedly Already Confirmed Ahead of Scream 7’s Release

This decade, the Scream franchise has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity, illustrating that the long-running series still has mass appeal decades after it debuted. Both 2022’s Scream and 2023’s Scream VI were well-received box office hits, paving the way for this year’s Scream 7. Unfortunately, Scream 7 was subject to much behind-the-scenes turmoil, as the creative team needed to pivot away from the original plan after Melissa Barrera’s controversial firing and Jenna Ortega’s departure. Despite that, Scream 7 could possibly break box office records in its opening weekend, meaning the future remains bright for Ghostface.

According to Variety, Scream isn’t going to end after the seventh installment. “And this likely won’t be Ghostface’s final reign of terror. Insiders suggest plans are already in place for the killer’s lethal return in an eighth film,” reads the outlet’s report detailing the troubled production of Scream 7.

Will Scream 8 Actually Happen?

It’s important to keep in mind that Scream 8 hasn’t officially been greenlit yet. Just because “plans are already in place” for another installment doesn’t mean it will actually happen. Things can change quickly, especially once studio executives see the reception to Scream 7. Depending on how things turn out there, the higher-ups could decide it’s better to put the franchise back on ice for a while instead of moving full speed ahead on another sequel.

As of this writing, Scream 7 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 47%, so reviews are largely mixed. The general consensus seems to be that the franchise could be running on fumes after 30 years; even some of the positive reviews imply Scream 7 is just fine and doesn’t reach the heights of the previous installments. If general audiences agree with that sentiment, then there’s a chance Scream 8 won’t get off the ground unless there’s some kind of creative overhaul to rejuvenate the series from a storytelling perspective. Should the studio struggle to crack the right narrative, plans for Scream 8 could conceivably fall apart.

The Scream 7 box office results will likely determine whether or not Scream 8 is made. Setting a new franchise record in its opening weekend would be a great start, but horror movies tend to be front-loaded. After the initial wave of hype, business can start to decline unless word of mouth is strong. In order to secure the franchise’s future, Scream 7 may need to have decent legs commercially to put together a fruitful box office run. Luckily, the film’s production budget is reportedly $45 million, so it doesn’t need to break the bank to become profitable. If it does well in theaters (plus the inevitable boost to Paramount+ when it hits streaming), the studio will see there is still an audience for Scream movies even after all the behind-the-scenes turbulence.

Horror remains as popular as ever, so Paramount’s interest in an eighth Scream installment is understandable. The property has been a consistent draw for three decades and isn’t showing signs of slowing down yet (at the box office, at least). The trick will be finding the right approach. Scream made a name for itself by offering a fresh and fun twist on the slasher genre, so Scream 8 needs to find something unique to do with the concept or else it could come across as stale. It would be a shame to see Scream bow out on a whimper.

