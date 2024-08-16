Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares Coming to Rockefeller Center

Throughout his career, Jimmy Fallon has offered fans exciting experiences in countless formats, and this fall will see him exploring an all-new endeavor, as he’s unleashing “Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares” in Rockefeller Center. “Tonightmares” will be an immersive experience that takes fans through terrifying haunted houses that promise to guide visitors through Fallon’s “deepest nightmares.” The all-new event might surprise some audiences, given Fallon’s career as a comedian, but with Universal Orlando Resort already having a ride honoring The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, there’s a built-in history of the host exploring unconventional opportunities. You can head to the official website for “Jimmy’s Fallon’s Tonightmares” to join the waitlist for tickets before the event opens on September 20th.

“‘Tonightmares’ has got everything you need to get supremely frightened this Halloween,” Fallon shared in a statement. “I’m not saying it has killer scarecrows, brain-hungry zombies, and an abandoned gas station in the middle of nowhere. But… it has… killer scarecrows, brain-hungry zombies, and an abandoned gas station in the middle of nowhere. Spoiler alert.”

“Each year, we bring Halloween to life in new and exciting ways across NBCUniversal through Halloween-themed content and experiences,” David O’Connor, President, Franchise Management & Brand Strategy, added.”Whether it’s expressed in our Theme Parks or through Film and Television, we’re building on our rich horror legacy and we’re thrilled to support Jimmy Fallon to pair his true fandom of the holiday with the expertise of our company to create this one-of-a-kind experience.”

Per press release, “This Halloween season ‘Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares,’ an immersive haunted maze, will bring to life the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning host of The Tonight Show‘s deepest nightmares to those brave enough to visit at Rockefeller Center. In this terrifying experience, visitors will journey through 10 chilling rooms, each featuring one of Jimmy Fallon’s spine-tingling nightmares.”

“‘Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares’ will set a new standard for haunted experiences in Manhattan, bringing these nightmares to life in a fully immersive haunt with terrifying sets, practical effects, and scares behind every corner.Direct from the mind of Jimmy Fallon, this original concept was developed in collaboration with NBCUniversal’s Global Franchise Management group and the design team behind Halloween Horror Nights, the premier Halloween event and global phenomenon from Universal Destinations & Experiences.

“‘Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares’ opens to the public on Friday, September 20th, and will run select nights through October 31st. Tickets will be available for purchase starting on Thursday, August 22nd but fans who sign up for the waitlist before Wednesday, August 21st can unlock exclusive access. Ticket prices start from $36.90, and will be available through the Fever marketplace. You can read more about the experience at jimmyfallonstonightmares.com.”

“Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares” officially opens on September 20th.

