New Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead Games Announced

Following yesterday’s announcement that Boss Team Games will be publishing two new video games based on the Halloween franchise, the first one has now been revealed! RetroRealms: Halloween is a new arcade inspired platformer that puts players in the role of Michael Myers himself. RetroRealms: Ash vs. Evil Dead was also announced, featuring Ash Williams taking on a number of gruesome foes. The two games will both be released on October 18th, and can be purchased individually, or together as part of a physical collection on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox. The games are also coming to Steam.

A trailer featuring RetroRealms: Halloween and RetroRealms: Ash vs. Evil Dead can be found at the top of this page. Those who purchase both games will receive a bit of a bonus, as players will be able to swap the lead characters, making Michael playable in Ash’s game, and vice versa. There will also be online leaderboards for both games, so players can compete against others for high scores. Both games have been developed by WayForward. The Shantae developer might seem like an unusual choice for a pair of horror games, but the studio did release The Mummy Demastered in 2017. Not only was that an impressive horror platformer, it was arguably a lot more enjoyable than the Tom Cruise movie it was based on!

The individual versions of these games will be available for purchase digitally for $24.99, while both games will be offered together in a standard physical release for $49.99. In addition to the standard edition, a collector’s edition will be available for $79.99, which features a copy of the game as well as a VHS inspired case, a Halloween poster, a pack of trading cards, and a Michael Myers plush. Readers can pre-order the game from Amazon right here, and an image of the collector’s edition can be found below.

In addition to the physical goodies in the collector’s edition, two extra playable characters will be included: Laurie Strode and Kelly Maxwell. All pre-orders of either game placed before October 18th will also offer these playable characters. The two DLC characters will have their own unique “weapons, story, and playstyle,” which makes a lot of sense considering how different they are from Michael and Ash!

In a press release, Boss Team Games CEO Steve Harris talked about this first Halloween game from the publisher, and his excitement about working with WayForward.

“Everyone at Boss Team Games are huge fans of horror and getting to work with these legendary properties is a dream come true,” said Harris. “It has been an amazing experience collaborating with WayForward, and our licensors to create not one, but two, fast-paced 90’s arcade style games while remaining true to the original Halloween film and ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’ series. The trailer dropping today gives fans a taste of the gore-filled game-play and fast-paced action and we can’t wait to show more!”

