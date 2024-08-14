Investigation Discovery Announces Creepy New Series for the Halloween Season

Investigation Discovery delivers audiences compelling and often disturbing stories that are pulled from the real world all year long, but with the Halloween season fast approaching, the network is embracing the world of horror for three all-new series. While new shows How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body, The Real Murders on Elm Street, and Cabin In the Woods aren’t directly connected to horror movies necessarily, they explore ideas that are often seen incorporated into the genre, while Real Murders borrows a page from the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise to explore if there’s really something otherworldly happening on these streets across the country. All three series will premiere in September and air new installments into October.

Per press release, “This September, leading true crime network Investigation Discovery will premiere three new series: How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body, a psychological true crime thriller exploring the lengths killers go to dispose of a body; The Real Murders on Elm Street, a six-part docuseries about ghastly crimes that just so happen to take place on Elm Streets across the country; and Cabin In the Woods, a true-crime-meets-horror series that tracks murders committed in isolated depths of the wilderness.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new series are described as follows:

How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body – New Series Premiering Wednesday, September 4th at 10 p.m. ET on ID & Max

How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body is a new psychological true-crime thriller exploring the outlandish lengths diabolical killers have taken to get away with murder. Each horrifying episode reveals never-before-seen material and recounts in-depth tales of twisted criminal masterminds who go to great lengths and efforts to concoct plans to dispose of their victims. However, the unflinching tenacity and determination of the country’s top detectives who are hellbent on solving these heinous crimes, bring to light these crimes and justice to those criminals who would have certainly gotten away with murder and been free to kill again.



The Real Murders on Elm Street – New Series Premiering Monday, September 9th at 9 p.m. ET on ID & Max

The Real Murders on Elm Street is a chilling new six-part documentary series about small suburban towns across America that have been torn apart by murder. At the heart of the series is the central question of how in a single night, these quaint residential ELM STREETS can descend from peace and tranquility into horror, senseless death, and tragedy. Each episode will examine a murder investigation that occurred on one of the many Elm Streets across America with each episode proving horror happens everywhere…



Cabin in the Woods – New Series Premiering Monday, September 9th at 10 p.m. ET on ID & Max

In horror movies, nothing good ever happens to those in a cabin in the woods. In this series, true stories of ghastly, sometimes convoluted crimes take place in remote cabins around the country and for good reason: they allow those with evil intentions to carry out the most heinous of acts in peace and quiet away from prying eyes and ears. Combining hard-hitting investigative elements with spine-tingling thrills and chills, this true-crime-meets-true-horror series features the most terrifying crimes ever committed in isolated and otherwise picturesque cabin dwellings.



All three series will premiere in September and air new installments into October.

Are you looking forward to the new programs? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!