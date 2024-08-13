Food Network Announces Halloween Wars, Outrageous Pumpkins, and More October Programming

There’s still a few more weeks of summer left to enjoy, but Halloween fans are counting the days for the spooky season to officially begin, with Food Network’s recent announcement of fan-favorite programs getting us that much more excited for All Hallow’s Eve. Beginning in September, viewers will be able to watch programs like Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good and Road to Halloween Wars before beloved titles like Halloween Baking Championship, Halloween Wars, and Outrageous Pumpkins officially return. You can check out the full breakdown of Halloween programming below before the festivities officially kick off on the Food Network starting on September 16th.

“Food Network’s Halloween programming is iconic because of its fantastical themes and extraordinary creations,” Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, shared in a press release. “Launching Halloween in September allows us to build fan excitement early and carry that momentum through October to the end of the year.”

Per press release, “This year’s Halloween schedule begins Monday, September 16th at 9 p.m. ET when Halloween Baking Championship takes on steampunk vibes. The series returns with more creativity and competition as 10 talented bakers from across the country create awe-inspiring desserts inspired by the haunted science lab known as ‘Henson Laboratories.’ Each week, host John Henson chairs the chaos as the bakers battle it out in two heats, and for the first time, a chance at immunity is on the line. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young decide who will earn the title of Halloween Baking Champion.”

“On Sunday, September 22nd at 9 p.m. ET, Jonathan Bennett returns to host the new season of Halloween Wars where eight teams of masterful pumpkin carvers, cake bakers, and sugar artists compete against each other to create mind-blowing monster-themed displays. Captained by former champions, each team must capture the essence of iconic and classic Halloween monsters with mouth-watering treats made to impress returning judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira. In the end, one team will be left standing and walk away with the Halloween Wars championship. Before Halloween Wars kicks off, viewers will see how the competitors were selected in a Road to Halloween Wars special on Sunday, September 22nd at 8 p.m. ET.

“Outrageous Pumpkins is back on Sunday, September 29th at 10 p.m. ET, with host Damaris Phillips and an all-star cast of 14 of the country’s best carvers matched up in teams. These elite duos will be challenged to create over-the-top pumpkin creations, from gravity-defying structures to mechanical monsters with unbelievable special effects. The stakes have never been higher as the teams compete to take home the first-ever title of Outrageous Pumpkins All-Stars Champions.

Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good special premieres on Monday, October 7th at 8 p.m. ET. Four fan-favorite kid bakers return to celebrate the two extremes of Halloween — scary and sweet. Hosts Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown challenge the bakers to make pull-apart Halloween cupcakes with one of the hottest peppers on the planet before a shocking twist puts the baking tools and equipment on the line.

“For more entertainment and inspiration, viewers can also look forward to special themed episodes of The Kitchen and The Pioneer Woman in Food Network’s weekend daytime lineup.”

Halloween programming on the Food Network kicks off on September 16th.

