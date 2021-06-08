Joe Bob Briggs' Drive-In Jamboree Extends to Additional Day

✖

Over the course of three seasons of The Last Drive-In and multiple Shudder specials, horror host Joe Bob Briggs has hoped to prove that "the drive-in will never die," which he has seemingly proven with his upcoming "Drive-In Jamboree," as the event has become so popular that Briggs is adding an extra day to the announced event, which will now run for four days. The event is now slated to kick off on Thursday, July 15th at The Mahoning Drive-In Theater in Lehighton, Pennsylvania, with the extra day now including a screening of Smokey and the Bandit and Briggs' live show, How Rednecks Saved Hollywood. You can head to The Mahoning Drive-In's official website to purchase tickets.

Per press release, "The Jamboree will now open on Thursday night, July 15th, with a 'Welcome to Appalachia barbecue, a performance of Joe Bob’s critically acclaimed live show, How Rednecks Saved Hollywood, and a very special 35mm screening of Smokey and the Bandit. As previously announced, Joe Bob’s Drive-In Jamboree will also include the Mutant Fest indie film festival on Friday, July 16th, The Last Drive-In LIVE on Saturday, July 17th, and a haunted drive-in event with a classic double feature and live zombies on Sunday, July 18th.

"The Mahoning Drive-In sits in the middle of the Ridge-and-Valley Region of the Appalachian Mountains, so the eight-hour 'Welcome to Appalachia' event on Thursday night will begin with a locally catered barbecue. Then Briggs will perform his one-man show of the most sacred redneck cinematic moments, never before presented at a drive-in. The evening will end with a 35-millimeter screening of Smokey and the Bandit."

“I had to be talked into this,” Briggs shared in a statement. “Because my live show has 300 cues, uses 200 movie clips and stills, makes extensive use of maps, and relies on my being close to the audience—because so much of it is comedy. Let me put it this way: we tried it out on the humongous Mahoning screen, and I said to Virgil Cardamone, the programming director, ‘We’re gonna need a bigger projector.’ He bought the projector, and I bought a $150 laser pointer, and we’re going for it.”

After Joe Bob’s fast-and-furious two-hour presentation, he will introduce what he calls “the greatest movie in the history of the world”—Smokey and the Bandit. The Mahoning is famous for its championing of classic 35-millimeter projection, so this will be a rare opportunity to see the movie as it was originally shown in 1977.

Tickets for the additional day will go on sale this Friday, June 11th, at The Mahoning Drive-In's official website.

