Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Tracking for $35 Million Opening Weekend

Jordan Peele’s Us hits theaters at the end of the month and first tracking numbers hint the horror flick could end up with a solid opening weekend. In a new report from Variety, Us is looking at making at least $35 million the first weekend it opens domestically.

Should Us cross $35m, that would best Peele’s first horror flick in Get Out. The Oscar-winning film opened at $33m and went on to gross $255m worldwide. Get Out‘s $176m domestic haul makes it the third-highest grossing R-rated horror movie all time, only behind It and The Exorcist.

Peele had previously mentioned that although Us and Get Out share similar tones, he finds the former to be the scarier of the two.

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite,” he said. “That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

The movie is set to feature an all-star cast consisting of the Academy Award-winning Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave), Winston Duke (Black Panther), Elizabeth Moss (A Handmaid’s Tale), Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop. Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, and Madison Curry.

The synopsis for Us can be found below.

“In order to get away from their busy lives, the Wilson family take a vacation to Santa Cruz, California with the plan of spending time with their friends, the Tyler family. On a day at the beach, their young son Jason almost wanders off, causing his mother Adelaide to become protective of her family. That night, four mysterious people break into Adelaide’s childhood home in which they’re staying at. The family is shocked to find out that the intruders look like and talk like them only that they have grotesque appearances. Adelaide knows who these “monsters” are and soon the family begins a cat-and-mouse game with their psychotic doppelgangers while more of “the Tethered” begin to invade the town.

Us is set to open March 22nd.

