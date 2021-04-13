Just Beyond: R.L. Stine's Disney+ Series Casts Mckenna Grace, Lexi Underwood, and Nasim Pedrad

✖

Disney+ has been in the streaming service landscape for over a year now, but its brought a number of buzzworthy original series into the public consciousness. One part of its upcoming programming is set to be the supernatural anthology series Just Beyond — and now we know just a few of the series' stars. According to a new report, Ghostbusters: Afterlife star McKenna Grace and Little Fires Everywhere star Lexi Underwood will be starring in the anthology series, with Saturday Night Live alum Nasim Pedrad joining in a guest-starring role. The eight-episode anthology series is based on the BOOM! Studios graphic novel of the same name from Goosebumps author R.L. Stine.

Just Beyond tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts, and parallel universes. Grace and Underwood will lead their respective-stand-alone episodes, both of which will be directed by The Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer director Marc Webb.

Just Beyond is executive produced by Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg, and Aaron Schmidt via KatzSmith Productions. David Walpert and Webb also serve as executive producers alongside Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, and Mark Ambrose of BOOM!. Stine is a co-executive producer. 20th Television, a part of Disney Television studios, produces the series.

"I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents," Graeme-Smith said when the series was announced. "I've always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn't be more excited to be working with both of them."

“Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World,” Stine shared. “It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I'm thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels. Writing Just Beyond for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I'm so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?”

