Amazing Spider-Man's Marc Webb to Direct Disney+ Adaptation of R.L. Stine's Just Beyond

✖

It was previously reported that Disney+ was adapting the R.L. Stine's graphic novel series Just Beyond into a new TV series, and almost a year later the show has taken a big step forward. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that filmmaker Marc Webb has been tapped to direct the series and will step behind the camera for the first two of the planned eight episodes. In the years since Webb directed the two Amazing Spider-Man films he has worked on a lot of different television shows including directing episodes of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Limitless, The Code, The Society, and Why Women Kill.

Seth Grahame-Smith, who previously produced the IT films, Child's Play, and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, will write and showrun the series which is already filming in Atlanta. In a statement when the series was announced, Grahame-Smith wrote: "I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents. I've always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn't be more excited to be working with both of them."

“Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World,” Stine shared. “It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I'm thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels. Writing Just Beyond for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I'm so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?”

Like Stine's previously published Goosebumps and Fear Street books, Just Beyond tells singular tales throughout each book. BOOM! Studios describes the initial graphic novel as follows: "Middle school feels like the worst place imaginable, but for Jess, Josh, and Marco, their school may actually be the worst place in this world…or any other! After a chance encounter with a deadly creature stalking the school halls, these three unsuspecting students are whisked away to a horrifying realm beyond the school boiler room where they must unravel a terrifying mystery. Can they save the kids they find there and escape themselves, or will they be forever trapped Just Beyond?"

It was previously reported that the series would debut this year, but it's unclear if that will remain.